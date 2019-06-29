Services
Frank Piontek


1943 - 2019
Frank Piontek Obituary
Frank Piontek

West Hollywood, CA - (1943-2019)

Our beloved brother, uncle, and friend, Francis (Frank) Patrick Piontek, passed away on March 7, 2019 after a series of health issues. Preceding him in death were his parents, Ben and Josephine Piontek and life-partner of 42 years, Irwin "Larry" Rappaport. Frank leaves behind many relatives and friends to mourn his passing including his siblings, Patricia McKee, Ken Piontek, and Richard (Sue) Piontek as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Frank attended Sacred Heart Seminary, the University of Detroit, and the University of Michigan. His career began in the Detroit Archdiocesan Schools as a teacher-librarian. Frank moved to West Hollywood where he continued working as a librarian at the Altadena Public Library and as Head Reference Librarian at the Beverly Hills Public Library, retiring in 2007. Frank loved decorating for and celebrating holidays with friends and hosting Oscar parties. He enjoyed eating at restaurants and sending greeting cards. Frank was buried with his parents at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Southfield. Memorials will be held in both Michigan and California.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 29 to June 30, 2019
