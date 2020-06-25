Frank Pogorzelski
Frank Pogorzelski

Wyandotte - Pogorzelski, Frank, age 76 passed away June 23rd. Formerly of Wyandotte and Lincoln Park retired from Ford Motor Company after 40 years of service. Retiring in 2003 building his dream home in Hoxeyville, MI where he loved to hunt and fish and watched the deer and bear. He is survived by the love of his life wife, Vivian of 57 years, his sons Frank Jr., Scott (Becky), grandchildren Matthew, Jeremy, Alyssa, Tanner, Evan and his great grandchildren Carter and Cooper. Also his sister Theresa DesAutels, a very special niece Renita (Bob), Sadowski, his uncle Gabe Rutecki and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be missed by all. Funeral Services Saturday (Today) at 10am at Czopek

Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte (734) 285-9000. Interment at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. www.czopekfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Czopek Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 285-9000
