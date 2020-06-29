Frank Reeser Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Reeser Jr.

Howell - Reeser Jr., Frank of Howell, MI, 70. He was a high school teacher and coach in Metro Detroit. Frank liked basketball, baseball, golf, fishing, hunting, and spending time with family. Father of Nicholas (Jessica), Richard (Jody), Thomas (Christine), Frank III (Kristi), Benjamin; Grandfather of Chloe, Owen, Mac, Bea, Frank IV, Aiden, Adeline; Brother of Mary Alice (Michael) Lams; Uncle of Katie and Michael. Frank's Community Farewell will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at (10:30 AM gathering) 11:30 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 9565 Musch Road, Brighton, Michigan. Memorials to Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan. Please leave a message of comfort for Frank's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Borek Jennings Funeral Home- Lamb Chapel
312 South Michigan Avenue
Howell, MI 48843
(517) 546-0100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved