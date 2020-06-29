Frank Reeser Jr.
Howell - Reeser Jr., Frank of Howell, MI, 70. He was a high school teacher and coach in Metro Detroit. Frank liked basketball, baseball, golf, fishing, hunting, and spending time with family. Father of Nicholas (Jessica), Richard (Jody), Thomas (Christine), Frank III (Kristi), Benjamin; Grandfather of Chloe, Owen, Mac, Bea, Frank IV, Aiden, Adeline; Brother of Mary Alice (Michael) Lams; Uncle of Katie and Michael. Frank's Community Farewell will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at (10:30 AM gathering) 11:30 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 9565 Musch Road, Brighton, Michigan. Memorials to Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan. Please leave a message of comfort for Frank's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.