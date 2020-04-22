|
Frank Ruggirello Sr.
April 22, 2020. Age 93. Beloved husband of Josephine for 66 years. Loving father of Peter Ruggirello (Martha), Lucia Ruggirello, Gaspare Ruggirello (Elizabeth), Joanna Kozlowski (Scott) and Frank Ruggirello Jr. (Linda). Proud and loving grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 2. Predeceased by his loving parents Pietro and Lucia as well as 5 brothers and 3 sisters. Frank proudly served in the United States Army during WWII as a tank driver on the island of Okinawa; he also had a strong faith and enjoyed being active with St. Vincent de Paul as well as ushering at St. Isidore Catholic Church. More than anything else, Frank loved his family and being with them whenever possible. Private entombment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to St. Vincent de Paul at St. Isidore Catholic Church or the Capuchin Soup Kitchen are appreciated. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020