More Obituaries for Frank Schupra
Frank Schupra Obituary
Canton - Age 90. Beloved husband of Margaret and the late Sonja. Loving father of Greg (Ellie), Thomas (Elizabeth) and Mary Ann (Jim) Slade. Proud grandpa of Brooke (Josh) Cole, Sara (Dave) VanWinkle, Amanda Schupra, Justin (Mariam) Slade, Andrew Slade and Travis Schupra. Dear great grandpa of Adler, Mayes, Kru and Segni. Dear brother of Stephen and Michael. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. His generous love to all of his family will be deeply missed. Frank retired in 1991, after 43 years of service with Michigan Bell Telephone. Mr. Schupra was a life long and loyal member of the Russian Orthodox Church.A private service will be held on Friday April 24th at 11:00 AM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West, Plymouth. Friends are welcome to watch the live streamed funeral via Facebook beginning at 10:45 AM. Please use: facebook.com/Vermeulensajewskifuneralhome/live/. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Cherry Hill Scholarship Fund at the Canton Community Foundation, 50430 Schoolhouse Road, Suite 200, Canton, Michigan 48187. To share a memory, please visit Vermeulenfh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
