Frank W. Ruprich

Age 81, November 12, 2020.

Beloved husband for 60 years of Diana (nee Comfort) Ruprich. Dear father of Mark (Karen) Ruprich and Wendy (Michael) Russo. Cherished grandfather of Matthew Ruprich, Marissa (Marco) Santiago, Kenneth Russo, and Nicholas Russo. Great-grandfather of Mia Santiago. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Sunday, November 15th, 2-7pm. A Private Funeral Service will be held Monday at First United Methodist Church of Birmingham. Memorials appreciated to the American Heart Association.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
