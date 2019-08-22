Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
For more information about
Frank Walters
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Walters


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Walters Obituary
Frank Walters

Dearborn - WALTERS, Frank, of Dearborn, passed away on August 18, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved husband of the late Elsie Ruth. Loving father of Frances, Edward, Marian, Michael and Joseph. Grandfather of 7. Frank was a proud veteran, serving in WWII in the US Army 3rd Battalion 504th Parachute Infantry. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019, 3-9PM, with a funeral service at 7PM, at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Please share a memory at www.howepeterson.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now