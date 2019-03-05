Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis D'Assisi Catholic Church
4500 Wesson St.
Detroit,, MI
Visitation
Following Services
Frank Wenceslaus Sakowski


Garden - Frank Wenceslaus Sakowski, age 71, passed away unexpectedly at his Garden, MI home on February 27, 2019.

He was born on February 9, 1948 in Detroit, MI to Walter (Wacik) and Wanda (Olszewski) Sakowski. Frank was a graduate of Orchard Lake St. Mary's and the University of Michigan. He retired after a successful 30-year career as an electrician for General Motors.

Frank and Sandra Kazmierczak were married in 1969 and raised their four children in Livonia, MI. His love of the outdoors brought them to the Upper Peninsula, where he was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose and a volunteer firefighter for Garden Township.

Frank is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; daughter, Kim Sakowski; sons Frank (Jennifer) Sakowski, David Sakowski, and Mark Sakowski; and siblings Walter and Christina (Cosnowski). He adored his grandsons, Logan, Christopher and Nicklaus and cherished his granddaughters, Madison, Adele, Sonja, and Bridgette.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 11:00am at St. Francis D'Assisi Catholic Church, 4500 Wesson St., Detroit, MI. Family will greet friends in the church hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's name to Orchard Lake St. Mary's Schools, 3535 Commerce Rd., Orchard Lake, MI.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 5, 2019
