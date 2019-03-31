Services
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 East Highland Road
Highland, MI 48356
(248) 889-1500
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 East Highland Road
Highland, MI 48356
Lying in State
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
3700 Harvey Lake Road
Highland, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
3700 Harvey Lake Road
Highland, MI
Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Highland Cemetery
Highland, MI
Highland - Frank Wittbrodt, age 68, of Highland, passed away March 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Judit. Loving father of Eric Wittbrodt and Sara (Brad) Woods. Proud grandfather of Emerson and Elliott Woods. Brother of Kevin Wittbrodt. Frank was preceded in passing by his parents, Warren and Katherine Wittbrodt; and his siblings, Mary Romanski and John Wittbrodt.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 from 3:00pm until 8:00pm (Rosary 7:00pm) at the Highland Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 3295 E. Highland Road, Highland. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00am (In State 10:00am) at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 3700 Harvey Lake Road, Highland. Burial will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 2:00pm at Highland Cemetery, Highland.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019
