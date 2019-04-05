Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
Frank X. MacKillop Obituary
Frank X. MacKillop

- - MacKillop, Frank X. age 88 April 3, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth. Dear father of Patricia (Brian) Marshall, Steve (Lori) MacKillop, Tom (Lisa Farris) MacKillop, Dan (Mary Czinski) MacKillop, Jim (Terri) MacKillop, the late Jane MacKillop, and the late Ricky MacKillop. Cherished grandfather of 15 and great-grandfather of 3. Brother James (the late Pat) MacKillop and Marguerite McAllister (Desmond). Memorial Service at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Sunday 6pm. Friends may visit beginning at 3pm.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 5, 2019
