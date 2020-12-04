Frankie Karam



Frankie Karam entered into eternal life on November 30, 2020 at the age 83. Frank was born on June 3, 1937 in Detroit to Abraham and Freda (Haddad) Karam. He was hospitalized in June then to rehab, home and then again to the hospital where he succumbed to Covid-19. Frank was a real trooper. He loved his family and friends and friends. He enjoyed being with his siblings which included Carl, Joe, Abe, Lil, Moe, Edna, Evelyn, Eddie, Helen, George and twin brother Freddie. He was a "Self-made man" as he would say. He was a prolific, Macomb based builder and long time resident. Frank enjoyed driving around his projects, cooking, gambling, watching football, checking his phone, watching CNN and TCM, golfing, shopping at Meijer and making deals. Lebanese food was his favorite as long s it didn't contain onions or garlic. Spumoni Ice Cream, cassata cake, potato chips and pudding were his favorites. Frankie worked hard his entire life. He was deeply loved by his family and friends. He is survived by his brother George, sisters-in-law Janet, Elly, Jeannie, Carole; 43 nieces and nephews; and a host of great-nieces and nephews. Frank was well loved and he is sorely missed. A Frank A. Karam memorial will take place in 2021. Stay Tuned! Arrangements handled by Kaul Funeral Home, Clinton Township.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store