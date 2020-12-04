1/1
Frankie Karam
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frankie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frankie Karam

Frankie Karam entered into eternal life on November 30, 2020 at the age 83. Frank was born on June 3, 1937 in Detroit to Abraham and Freda (Haddad) Karam. He was hospitalized in June then to rehab, home and then again to the hospital where he succumbed to Covid-19. Frank was a real trooper. He loved his family and friends and friends. He enjoyed being with his siblings which included Carl, Joe, Abe, Lil, Moe, Edna, Evelyn, Eddie, Helen, George and twin brother Freddie. He was a "Self-made man" as he would say. He was a prolific, Macomb based builder and long time resident. Frank enjoyed driving around his projects, cooking, gambling, watching football, checking his phone, watching CNN and TCM, golfing, shopping at Meijer and making deals. Lebanese food was his favorite as long s it didn't contain onions or garlic. Spumoni Ice Cream, cassata cake, potato chips and pudding were his favorites. Frankie worked hard his entire life. He was deeply loved by his family and friends. He is survived by his brother George, sisters-in-law Janet, Elly, Jeannie, Carole; 43 nieces and nephews; and a host of great-nieces and nephews. Frank was well loved and he is sorely missed. A Frank A. Karam memorial will take place in 2021. Stay Tuned! Arrangements handled by Kaul Funeral Home, Clinton Township.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
5867925000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved