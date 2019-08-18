|
|
Franklin Abbott Burn
Auburn Hills - Franklin Abbott Burn, age 92, passed away on Tuesday evening, August 13, 2019. He was surrounded by loved ones. Frank was born on January 10, 1927 in Westfield, NJ. His parents were Gilbert A. and Verna H. (Brown) Burn. His family moved to Emmaus, PA in 1929 where his father worked for Mack Truck Co. In 1931, the family moved to Detroit after his father lost his job in the Depression. His father worked with Sun Oil Company until his retirement in 1963. Frank went through the Grosse Pointe school system and graduated High School in January 1945. Frank served as Intelligence Man and Rifle Expert in the US Marine Corps from March of 1945 to the time of his honorable discharge in August 1946. He served in the Eastern US and the Atlantic. Frank attended Wayne State University, graduating with a Bachelor's of Science in Civil Engineering in 1950. He was hired by Hubbell, Roth & Clark, Inc., a consulting engineering firm, on June 15, 1950. He remained there until his retirement as the Executive Vice President on January 1, 1992. Over his 40 years with the firm, he was proud of his work in the field and in the office performing design and supervision of construction on many sewer and water projects, roads, drains and bridges throughout Southeastern Michigan. After retirement, Frank volunteered at North Oakland medical centers and for Meals on Wheels in Auburn Hills.
In September 1950, Frank married Paula Z. Migrants. Paula passed away in January 1976 of cancer at the age of 44. In March 1977, Frank married Doreen A. Steele. She passed away in August 2009 at the age of 81. In September 2013, Frank married Linda J. Laskos.
Frank is survived by his wife Linda, his daughters Sally, Kathy, Mary Jo, Kelli, Laurie and Jan, his sons Larry and Brad, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
A private ceremony will be held this Fall at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. Memorial donations can be made to Meals on Wheels in Auburn Hills.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019