Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
9800 Telegraph Road
Taylor, MI 48180
313-291-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Going
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin D. Going

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin D. Going Obituary
Franklin D. Going

- - Going, Franklin D., Age 82, passed away on November 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anna. Dear father of Cheryl "Cheri" (Samer) Fawal, Karen (Stanley) Russell, and Laura (Anouar) Afindi. Also survived by 1 sister, 11 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. Visitation Friday, November 29, at 2-7PM with a service at 7PM, at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral home, 9800 Telegraph Rd.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -