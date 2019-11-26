|
|
Franklin D. Going
- - Going, Franklin D., Age 82, passed away on November 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anna. Dear father of Cheryl "Cheri" (Samer) Fawal, Karen (Stanley) Russell, and Laura (Anouar) Afindi. Also survived by 1 sister, 11 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. Visitation Friday, November 29, at 2-7PM with a service at 7PM, at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral home, 9800 Telegraph Rd.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019