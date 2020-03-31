Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Franklin Eugene "Frank" Drumheller Jr.


1942 - 2020
Franklin "Frank" Eugene Drumheller, Jr.

Troy - March 28, 2020, A celebration of his life will take place at a date to be determined, where family and friends can gather to share stories about the man so beloved by many. Frank was born January 8, 1942 in Madison Heights, Virginia, to the late Franklin and Janie Simpson Drumheller. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by sister Kim Harlow and brother Danny. He is survived by wife Gloria Drumheller, daughter Dana D'Haem, son Tim Drumheller (Shelly) and daughter Robin MacLeish (Danny). "Papa Frank" also leaves behind nine grandchildren: Meghan Kosters (Jeff), Alicia D'Haem, Cailyn D'Haem, Trent Drumheller, Drew D'Haem, Maddy MacLeish, DJ MacLeish, Zach MacLeish and Lilly MacLeish.

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
