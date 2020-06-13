Franklin John "Frank" Palermo
Franklin "Frank" John Palermo

Novi - Palermo, Franklin "Frank" John, of Novi, MI, 83. Beloved Husband of Susan. Dearest father of Steve (Dawn), Lianne, Gary (Leanna), Randy; loving grandfather of Danielle, Brandon, Shaina, Aaron, Joe, Gino (Taylor), Vinessa, Dominic, Dante. Frank's family and friends will gather Wednesday, June 17, 4-8PM at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. His Community Farewell will be held on Thursday, June 18, 11AM. Memorial contributions are suggested to Continued Care Fund at Fox Run, and Angela Hospice. Please leave a message of comfort for Franklin's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Borek Jennings Funeral Home-Hamburg Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Borek Jennings Funeral Home-Hamburg Chapel
7425 Michigan 36
Hamburg, MI 48139
(810) 231-0200
