Franklin "Frank" John Palermo
Novi - Palermo, Franklin "Frank" John, of Novi, MI, 83. Beloved Husband of Susan. Dearest father of Steve (Dawn), Lianne, Gary (Leanna), Randy; loving grandfather of Danielle, Brandon, Shaina, Aaron, Joe, Gino (Taylor), Vinessa, Dominic, Dante. Frank's family and friends will gather Wednesday, June 17, 4-8PM at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. His Community Farewell will be held on Thursday, June 18, 11AM. Memorial contributions are suggested to Continued Care Fund at Fox Run, and Angela Hospice. Please leave a message of comfort for Franklin's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.
Novi - Palermo, Franklin "Frank" John, of Novi, MI, 83. Beloved Husband of Susan. Dearest father of Steve (Dawn), Lianne, Gary (Leanna), Randy; loving grandfather of Danielle, Brandon, Shaina, Aaron, Joe, Gino (Taylor), Vinessa, Dominic, Dante. Frank's family and friends will gather Wednesday, June 17, 4-8PM at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. His Community Farewell will be held on Thursday, June 18, 11AM. Memorial contributions are suggested to Continued Care Fund at Fox Run, and Angela Hospice. Please leave a message of comfort for Franklin's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.