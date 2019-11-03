Services
Fred C. Rodriguez

Fred C. Rodriguez Obituary
Fred C. Rodriguez

Lincoln Park - Rodriguez, Fred C., age 99 of Lincoln Park, passed away November 1, 2019. Loving husband of Sally. Dear father of Debbie (Mike) Dennisuk, Maria (Richard) Schieltz, Dottie Rodriguez Marcozzi (Dave), and Peter Rodriguez. Proud grandfather of Brandon, Garry, Marisa, Lauren, Mario, Gabriela, and Elena. Great grandfather of Rheanna, Mikia, Nevaeh, Max, Stella, Calen, Amarah, and soon to be Baby Westerfield. Also survived by siblings Rudy Rodriguez and Gloria Wiggins. He was preceded in death by his parents Narciso and Luz Rodriguez, as well as 9 siblings. Visitation will take place Wednesday from 2-8pm, Scripture Service 6:30pm, at the Allen Park Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 9:30am until Mass 10am, at Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1540 Riverbank, Lincoln Park, MI 48146. Memorial contributions may be made to Henry Ford Hospice by visiting www.henryford.com/hospice, and/ or the LPA Little League Attn: Linda Pace, 3029 Wilson, Lincoln Park, MI 48146. To share a memory please visit www.martenson.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
