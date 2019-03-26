Fred D. Pellegrene



Trenton - Age 91. March 23, 2019 of Trenton. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann. Dearest brother of Marie (the late Fred) Gezich, Joan (Thomas) Boske, the late Thomas J and his wife MaryBelle., the late John (the late Charlotte), and Joseph (the late Frances). Also survived by his nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Natale and Theresa. Fred proudly served his Country in the United States Navy during WW II and was retired from Southgate Public Schools. Visitation is on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 1 - 8 pm at The Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral homes, 3200 West Rd., Trenton. Fred will lie in state on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Trenton until the Funeral Liturgy which will begin at 10 am. Entombment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions to honor Fred's life may be made to the Michigan Humane Society or to the . To share a memory visit www.martenson.com







Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 26, 2019