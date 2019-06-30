Services
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
(248) 349-0611
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Fred J. Hicks


1918 - 2019
Fred J. Hicks Obituary
Fred J. Hicks

Northville - Age 100, lifelong resident of Northville, passed away June 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Laura A. Hicks. Cherished father of Patricia (Fred) Fitch and Fred (Frances) Hicks. Adored grandfather of 5, great grandfather of 8, and great great grandfather of 1. Visitation Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. until Noon with a Memorial Service at Noon at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 W. Dunlap, Northville. In lieu of flowers contributions to Angela Hospice would be appreciated. Full Obituary and share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 30, 2019
