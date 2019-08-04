Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Clement Catholic Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clement Catholic Church
Romeo, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Krawchuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Krawchuk


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Krawchuk Obituary
Fred Krawchuk

Romeo - Fred Krawchuk, age 86, of Romeo, August 2, 2019. Credit manager for Champion Motor /Active Homes in Marlette till 1994. Survived by his wife Jennie, children: Fred (Mila) Krawchuk, Ken Krawchuk, Marie Krawchuk, Jerry Krawchuk along with grandchildren Caden, Kenneth, and Helena Krawchuk. Preceded in death by sister Mary Krupansky and brother George Krawchuk. Funeral Tuesday at 11 AM at St. Clement Catholic Church, Romeo. Full obituary at www.henrymmalburg.com. Arrangements made by the Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.