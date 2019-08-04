|
|
Fred Krawchuk
Romeo - Fred Krawchuk, age 86, of Romeo, August 2, 2019. Credit manager for Champion Motor /Active Homes in Marlette till 1994. Survived by his wife Jennie, children: Fred (Mila) Krawchuk, Ken Krawchuk, Marie Krawchuk, Jerry Krawchuk along with grandchildren Caden, Kenneth, and Helena Krawchuk. Preceded in death by sister Mary Krupansky and brother George Krawchuk. Funeral Tuesday at 11 AM at St. Clement Catholic Church, Romeo. Full obituary at www.henrymmalburg.com. Arrangements made by the Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019