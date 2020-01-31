|
Fred (Ferdinand) VanSteenlandt
Sterling Heights - Passed away on January 28 th, he is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sandra. He will be sadly missed by his two daughters Maureen Wilson and Deborah (Michael) Antosiek, along with five Grandchildren Gregory (Shannon) Hjelle, Eric (Ashley) Hjelle, Ryan (Brooke) Antosiek, Chad and Erin Antosiek. He has three Great Grandchildren Eli, Ethan and Tess Hjelle. A private service has taken place.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020