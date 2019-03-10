|
|
Fred Whitehouse MD
Grosse Pointe Woods - Whitehouse, Fred Waite MD. Age 92. March 1st, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Iris Jean. Survived by loving family of Dr. Martha (Larry) Gray, Amy (Tom) Kliman, Sarah Whitehouse, 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service Saturday, March 16, at 9:30 am at St. James Lutheran Church, 170 McMillan Rd., Grosse Pointe Farms. His family will receive guests at 8:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made to the , St. James Lutheran Church, or the Fred Whitehouse Endowed Chair in Endocrinology and Metabolism at Henry Ford Health System. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019