Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Bloomfield Hills - Fred Yaffe, 86, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on April 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 48 years of Katherine Yaffe; Cherished father of James (Jane Ross) Yaffe; Loving Grandpa Fred of India Yaffe and Jonathan Yaffe; Brother of the late Theodore Yaffe; Brother-in-law of Thomas Fitzpatrick, John Fitzpatrick and Lorraine Fitzpatrick; Uncle of Thomas Fitzpatrick Jr., Kimberly (Michael) Crimado, Kelly Fitzpatrick, and John and Ron Fitzpatrick. SERVICES 10:00 A.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 16, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 16, 2019
