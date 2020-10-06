Frederic P. Theisen
THEISEN, Frederic P.; of Boca Raton, FL formerly of Waterford & Detroit; passed away on Oct. 4, 2020 after a battle with Parkinsons; age 85; preceded in death by his wife Mary; father of Gordon Theisen, Doug (Alison) Theisen, Cherlyn Jenkins & Valerie Theisen; grandfather of Eric, Tess, Leslie, Bailey, Anna, Alan & Nicolas; brother of Lois (late Frank) Hursley & the late Robert (late Faye) Theisen. Fred graduated high school from St. Benedicts, Highland Park and earned a bachelor's degree from University of Detroit. He served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman. He retired as a car salesman, having worked at many dealerships (including Al Serra Chevrolet, Grand Blanc and most recently at Lunghamer Chevrolet, Waterford). He enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, rollerblading, swimming, baseball and karaoke. A private cemetery service with military honors Monday, Oct 19th at 12:30pm at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Hospice by the Sea or Angela Hospice. Please leave a memory or condolence online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com