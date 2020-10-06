1/1
Frederic P. Theisen
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederic's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederic P. Theisen

THEISEN, Frederic P.; of Boca Raton, FL formerly of Waterford & Detroit; passed away on Oct. 4, 2020 after a battle with Parkinsons; age 85; preceded in death by his wife Mary; father of Gordon Theisen, Doug (Alison) Theisen, Cherlyn Jenkins & Valerie Theisen; grandfather of Eric, Tess, Leslie, Bailey, Anna, Alan & Nicolas; brother of Lois (late Frank) Hursley & the late Robert (late Faye) Theisen. Fred graduated high school from St. Benedicts, Highland Park and earned a bachelor's degree from University of Detroit. He served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman. He retired as a car salesman, having worked at many dealerships (including Al Serra Chevrolet, Grand Blanc and most recently at Lunghamer Chevrolet, Waterford). He enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, rollerblading, swimming, baseball and karaoke. A private cemetery service with military honors Monday, Oct 19th at 12:30pm at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Hospice by the Sea or Angela Hospice. Please leave a memory or condolence online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Service
12:30 PM
Great Lakes National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
October 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Gordie, Doug, Cherlyn and Val you are in our prayers! The Calme Family
Calme Family
October 6, 2020
Our deepest condolences to you and your family, The Rosario’s

Do not stand at my grave and weep,
I am not there, I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow.
I am the diamond glint on snow.
I am the sunlight on ripened grain.
I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you wake in the morning hush,
I am the swift, uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circling flight.
I am the soft starlight at night.

Do not stand at my grave and weep.
I am not there, I do not sleep.

~ Mary Elizabeth Fry
October 6, 2020
Sending my love and sympathy to the family. So glad I was able to build a friendship with both of your parents. Fred was a funny guy and, had a great zest for life. I’m sure he’s in Heaven stirring things up a bit. May he Rest In Peace with his beloved Mary.
Pamela Fowler
Friend
October 6, 2020
Love to Cherlyn, Val, Doug and Gordie with the loss of your beautiful sweet Dad. I will always remember what a truly fabulous father he was, never missing an opportunity to instill confidence, encouragement and love in his kids. His friendship with my Dad is the reason we had the great fortune of growing up with you all. May he Rest In Peace, surrounded by all the loving friends and family who went before. ❤
Carrie Meehan
Family
October 5, 2020
Sending love & sympathy to Gordie, Doug, Cherlyn & Val, my “cousins”, at “Uncle Fred’s” passing. So many years of fond memories— Jayno, Capac, OLL, & many, many more. & always remember, if you think he can be brought down......”it’ll take more than 3 of you”...♥. Sincerely, Tim Meehan.
Timothy Meehan
Friend
October 5, 2020

A great guy and friend for so many wonderful years. Since high school, living across the street from each other in Mad. Hts, our kids playing together....our monthly "club" dinners, drinks and plenty of laughs...he will be missed by all of us....
Ray Amick
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved