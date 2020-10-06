Our deepest condolences to you and your family, The Rosario’s



Do not stand at my grave and weep,

I am not there, I do not sleep.



I am a thousand winds that blow.

I am the diamond glint on snow.

I am the sunlight on ripened grain.

I am the gentle autumn rain.



When you wake in the morning hush,

I am the swift, uplifting rush

Of quiet birds in circling flight.

I am the soft starlight at night.



Do not stand at my grave and weep.

I am not there, I do not sleep.



~ Mary Elizabeth Fry