Frederic Wayne May
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederic's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederic Wayne May

Dallas, GA - Frederic W. May, age 93 of Dallas, Georgia, passed away peacefully with family by his side, May 23rd, 2020. Born April 28, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan. Longtime Farmington Hills, MI resident until 2016. WWII U.S. Navy Veteran (Pacific). Preceded in death by parents Stanley & Ruth, and brother Stanley Jr. (Eva).

Beloved & deeply devoted husband to Catherine for 69 years. Loving & dedicated father to Dennis (Colleen), Carl (Christine), Nancy (Tom) Cintorino. Cherished & proud grandfather to Stephanie (Nate), Joshua (Misty), Kelsey and Kaitlin. Adoring great grandfather to Rylee, Camryn, Quinn, Garrett and Graham. He most loved spending time with family and friends. Friends became family. His sense of humor, love of life, insatiable thirst for knowledge, and unwavering dedication to all of us will be profoundly missed. We love you, Dad.

Memorial Service and Interment will be held at the U.S. Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to make a charitable donation in his memory visit the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved