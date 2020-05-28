Frederic Wayne May
Dallas, GA - Frederic W. May, age 93 of Dallas, Georgia, passed away peacefully with family by his side, May 23rd, 2020. Born April 28, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan. Longtime Farmington Hills, MI resident until 2016. WWII U.S. Navy Veteran (Pacific). Preceded in death by parents Stanley & Ruth, and brother Stanley Jr. (Eva).
Beloved & deeply devoted husband to Catherine for 69 years. Loving & dedicated father to Dennis (Colleen), Carl (Christine), Nancy (Tom) Cintorino. Cherished & proud grandfather to Stephanie (Nate), Joshua (Misty), Kelsey and Kaitlin. Adoring great grandfather to Rylee, Camryn, Quinn, Garrett and Graham. He most loved spending time with family and friends. Friends became family. His sense of humor, love of life, insatiable thirst for knowledge, and unwavering dedication to all of us will be profoundly missed. We love you, Dad.
Memorial Service and Interment will be held at the U.S. Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to make a charitable donation in his memory visit the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 28 to May 31, 2020.