Reverend Frederick A. Bodde Obituary
Reverend Frederick A. Bodde

East China Twp - The Reverend Frederick A. Bodde, age 92, of East China Twp., died May 19, 2019 in East China Twp.

He was born December 26, 1926 in Goodells, Michigan, the son of Albert and Ethelynn (Ohlert) Bodde. Following his ordination to the priesthood on June 6, 1953, he served in parishes of the Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit. His last assignment was an eleven-year term as pastor of St. Stephen Church, Port Huron. Following his retirement in January 1997, he resided in East China Twp. and assisted in parishes in the River District area.

He is survived by his sister, Sr. Mary A. Bodde, SC of Mount St. Joseph, Ohio and brother, R. Francis Bodde of Kilmarnock, Virginia. He was preceded in death by a brother, John A. Bodde and sister, Mary Agnes Griffor.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 23rd, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, China Twp. Friday May 24th 2-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. scripture service at Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Catholic Church, Marine City. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, May 25th at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church with visitation one hour prior. Archbishop Allen Vigneron will officiate. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Marine City.

Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Major Seminary.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 22 to May 24, 2019
