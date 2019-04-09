Services
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
(313) 881-8500
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
Resources
Williams, Frederick A. Age 71. April 6, 2019. The loving and kind husband of Jayne. Dear brother of Howard Williams and Brooke Williams. Also survived by 6 sister-in-laws, a brother-in-law and many loving nieces and nephews. Fred was intelligent (Mensa member) and a natural athlete. He was a member of the Detroit Athletic Club where he played squash (his passion) and loved sailing. He attended Grosse Pointe High School and both Michigan State and Wayne State University. Fred was a highly decorated employee of the Department of Defense. He'll be missed by all who knew him. Visitation, Thursday, April 11, 2019, 5-9 pm at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe, Michigan. Share a memory at Verheyden.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
