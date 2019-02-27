|
Frederick C. Becker
Dearborn - Age 89 February 23, 2019. Beloved husband of 62 years to Shirley. Loving father of Thomas (Wendy), Charles (Kathleen), and Heidi (Larry) Castle. Cherished grandfather Daniel, Katherine, Caitlin, Ryan, Bridget, Conner and Kyle. Dear great grandfather of Layney. Visitation Thursday 2-8pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Road, Garden City (Between Ford Road and Cherry Hill). In State Friday 10am until the 11am Funeral Service at Atonement Lutheran Church, 6961 Mead Street, Dearborn (South of Warren Road, Between Greenfield and Chase Road). Memorials suggested to Atonement Lutheran Church. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019