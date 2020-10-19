Frederick Conrad Garbinski
Traverse City - Frederick Conrad Garbinski, age 93, of Traverse City, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Munson Medical Center.
Frederick was born on December 12, 1926 in Detroit, MI to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Chencinski) Garbinski. Frederick honorably served our country in the United States Marines where he fought in WWII and Korea. He was a beloved husband to Elizabeth whom preceded him death.
Frederick is survived by his children; Frances, William, James and Frederick, grandchildren; Angela, Donald, Daniel, Matthew and Joseph. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Elizabeth.
A visitation for Frederick will take place from 4:00 - 6:00 pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home. Rosary prayer will begin at 6:00 pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church where a visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Frederick will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery next to his wife at a later date.
