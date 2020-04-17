Services
Frederick Deckert Obituary
Frederick Deckert

Warren - age 89, passed away April 15, 2020. Previous owner of Radar Tool and Manufacturing. Beloved husband of Lorraine for nearly 64 years. Dear father of Mark Deckert, Paul Deckert, Karen (Robert) Robinson, Steven (Amy) Deckert. Treasured grandfather of Scott Robinson, Hanna Deckert, and Sarah Deckert. Brother of Julius (Janis) Deckert, Dorothy Patton (Darrell). Services are to be held privately. arrangements entrusted to A.H. Peters Funeral Home

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
