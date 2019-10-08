Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
40501 Hayes Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
40501 Hayes Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Frederick G. Janson


1932 - 2019
Frederick G. Janson Obituary
Frederick G. Janson

Clinton twp. - Frederick G. Janson, age 87, passed away on October 7, 2019. He was born on September 28, 1932, in Detroit, to the late Frederick and Irene Janson. .

He served honorably in the U.S. Army, and retired from Chrysler Corporation.

Beloved husband of Patricia, loving father of Deborah (Jim) Pawloski, and Jeanette (Dean) Parent, and proud grandfather of Megan, Justin, Nickolas, Kaila (Jordan), Tristan, and Shelby.

A Funeral mass will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church - 40501 Hayes Rd, Sterling Heights, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 9:30am. Visiting will be from 9:00am until time of mass.

Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or the Detroit Zoo.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
