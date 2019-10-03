Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
For more information about
Frederick Goddard
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Goddard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Goddard


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Goddard Obituary
Frederick Goddard

Lakewood, CO - Frederick Goddard passed away in Lakewood, Colorado on September 28th, 2019.

Beloved husband of Linda Goddard. Cherished father of David (Kari) and Jeanne (Thyagi). Grandfather of Leela. Brother-in-law to Barbara Leon. Fred was born on January 6th, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan. Fred served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked tirelessly for the State of Michigan as a Manager/Director in the Department of Child Welfare, helping countless families for over 30 years.

Fred was always a kind and thoughtful gentleman. He will be greatly missed.

Services will be held on Saturday October 5th from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., with a 12:45 p.m. Service at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred honor to the 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 (https://www.alz.org/).



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now