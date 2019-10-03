|
Frederick Goddard
Lakewood, CO - Frederick Goddard passed away in Lakewood, Colorado on September 28th, 2019.
Beloved husband of Linda Goddard. Cherished father of David (Kari) and Jeanne (Thyagi). Grandfather of Leela. Brother-in-law to Barbara Leon. Fred was born on January 6th, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan. Fred served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked tirelessly for the State of Michigan as a Manager/Director in the Department of Child Welfare, helping countless families for over 30 years.
Fred was always a kind and thoughtful gentleman. He will be greatly missed.
Services will be held on Saturday October 5th from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., with a 12:45 p.m. Service at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred honor to the 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 (https://www.alz.org/).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019