Services
First United Methodist Church
777 W 8 Mile Rd
Northville, MI 48167
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Casterline Funeral Home
122 W. Dunlap
Northville, MI
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
777 W. 8 Mile Rd.
Northville, MI
Northville - Age 80, a longtime resident of Northville, passed away March 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Claudia A. Borcherts (nee Zaremba). Cherished father of Kirt (Susie) Borcherts and Kelly (Derek) Poppink. Adored Opa of Nolan, Josh, Allie, Elliot, Alex, Joe, and Courtney. Dear brother of Carol Borcherts and Dr. Robert (Holde) Borcherts. Also loved by several nieces. Visitation Friday 2-8 p.m. at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 W. Dunlap, Northville. Memorial Service Saturday 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 777 W. 8 Mile Rd., Northville. In lieu of flowers contributions to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network would be appreciated. Please share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 20, 2019
