Northville - Age 80, a longtime resident of Northville, passed away March 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Claudia A. Borcherts (nee Zaremba). Cherished father of Kirt (Susie) Borcherts and Kelly (Derek) Poppink. Adored Opa of Nolan, Josh, Allie, Elliot, Alex, Joe, and Courtney. Dear brother of Carol Borcherts and Dr. Robert (Holde) Borcherts. Also loved by several nieces. Visitation Friday 2-8 p.m. at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 W. Dunlap, Northville. Memorial Service Saturday 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 777 W. 8 Mile Rd., Northville. In lieu of flowers contributions to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network would be appreciated. Please share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 20, 2019