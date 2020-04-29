|
Frederick H. Pachla
Warren - Passed away April 28, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of the late Tona and the late Jennie. Dear father of George, Joseph (Nancy), Debra Walton and Vicki Walton. Loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Brother of the late Vern Pachla. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. Arrangements entrusted to the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., Warren. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020