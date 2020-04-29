Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Pachla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick H. Pachla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick H. Pachla Obituary
Frederick H. Pachla

Warren - Passed away April 28, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of the late Tona and the late Jennie. Dear father of George, Joseph (Nancy), Debra Walton and Vicki Walton. Loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Brother of the late Vern Pachla. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. Arrangements entrusted to the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., Warren. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -