|
|
Frederick H. Palardy
Madison Heights - Frederick H. Palardy, age 87, passed away July 26, 2019. Fred was the beloved husband of Alice Palardy; loving father of Antoinette (Dennis) Perliski; grandfather of Brian (Kirsten); great-grandfather of Owen; and brother of the late Paul. Visitation Sunday, July 28, 2 - 7 p.m. at David Wysocki Funeral Home, 29440 Ryan, Warren. Instate Monday, July 29, 9:30 a.m. until the 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer, 28353 Herbert, Madison Hts. Donations may be made to the . Please share a memory with the family at www.davidjwysockifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019