Services
David J. Wysocki Funeral Home - Warren
29440 Ryan Rd.
Warren, MI 48092
586-574-1770
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
David J. Wysocki Funeral Home - Warren
29440 Ryan Rd.
Warren, MI 48092
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer
28353 Herbert
Madison Hts, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer
28353 Herbert
Madison Hts, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Palardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick H. Palardy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick H. Palardy Obituary
Frederick H. Palardy

Madison Heights - Frederick H. Palardy, age 87, passed away July 26, 2019. Fred was the beloved husband of Alice Palardy; loving father of Antoinette (Dennis) Perliski; grandfather of Brian (Kirsten); great-grandfather of Owen; and brother of the late Paul. Visitation Sunday, July 28, 2 - 7 p.m. at David Wysocki Funeral Home, 29440 Ryan, Warren. Instate Monday, July 29, 9:30 a.m. until the 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer, 28353 Herbert, Madison Hts. Donations may be made to the . Please share a memory with the family at www.davidjwysockifuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now