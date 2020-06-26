Frederick M.
Hathaway Jr.
Clinton Township - Frederick M. Hathaway, Jr., age 90 of Clinton Township, Michigan died Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Born July 4, 1929 in Detroit to the late Frederick and Elizabeth Myatt Hathaway, Sr.
Survived by wife of 61 years, Nancy, children, Daniel A. Hathaway, Scott M. (Mary Lynn) Hathaway, Julia (Philip) Clifton, grandchildren, Leah (Jared) Wende, Philip "Nathan" Clifton and Sean Hathaway.
Private burial with military honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Detroit entrusted to Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, Michigan.
Contributions may be addressed to First United Methodist Church, 57 South Bound Gratiot, Mt. Clemens, MI 48043
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.