Frederick Stanley Ostach
Grand Blanc - Frederick Stanley Ostach, age 73, a loving husband and father of three, passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Fred was born on November 3, 1945 to Stanley and Mary Jane (Kurpiel) Ostach in Detroit, MI and was the second of four children. Fred married Linda Dresser on September 3, 1971 in Detroit, MI and they raised Ryan (Jennifer), Beth (Robb) and Aimee (Jeff). Fred is also survived by his nine grandchildren who brought great joy to his life. The family is honoring his wishes to have a celebration of his life with close family and friends. Condolences can be sent to Linda Ostach, 9409 Sand Hill Dr., Grand Blanc, MI 48439. Share memories at temrowskifamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 20, 2019