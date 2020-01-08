Services
SWEET, Frederick passed away on January 8, 2020 at the age of 53. Beloved husband of Terri. Loving father of Evan, Colin and Austin. Loved son of Betty and the late Lloyd. Cherished brother of Tammy (Bob) Rasmussen, Bob (Janet), Don, and Brian (Tiffany). Dear brother-in-law to Julie and son-in-law to Floyd and Sue Simpson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, his Godson Andrew and his many brothers in blue. Funeral service at 12:00PM on Saturday, January 11 at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 Telegraph Rd. Visitation Thursday, January 9, 4pm-8pm and Friday, January 10, 2pm-8pm. Please share a memory at www.howepeterson.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
