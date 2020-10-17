Frederick Thomas WilcoxWalled Lake - Frederick Thomas Wilcox age 85 of Walled Lake, Michigan, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 after a long bout with Dementia. Fred was born on February 6, 1935 in Wayne, Michigan, but grew up in Dearborn Heights Michigan. He graduated from Wayne High School in 1953. He briefly attended Henry Ford Community College, before starting his own business and becoming a member of the Detroit Fire Department. Fred served the Detroit Fire Department until 1995, which at that time he retired as Fire Chief. Fred married Mary Hinz in 1959 and they were married until her death in 2011 (51 years). He loved his children David (Kathy), Laura and Steven and his grandchildren Daniel, Matthew, Jeffrey and Brian and his great grandchild Owen. Fred will be missed by many, including his long time friends Ken Lucas and Jack Dignan. He is also survived by his brother, Kim (Faye); and Art Sciberras (April) brother-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles; and mother, Evelyn; Brothers Bud, Gene , Jerry and sister, April. The family would like to send a special thank you Michigan Hospice and Brookdale Dementia Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital Pediatric Burn Unit. Visitation will be public for family and friends to rotate through Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1pm to 6 pm (face masks are required) at the Howe Peterson Funeral Home 22546 Michigan Ave, Dearborn MI 48124 and the Funeral Service is at 11 am on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church 22430 Michigan Ave, Dearborn MI 48124 .