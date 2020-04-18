|
|
Frederick W. Allan
Dearborn Heights - April 17, 2020, Age 77. Loving father of Rebecca (Christopher) Gibbs and Sarah (David HuynH) Allan-HuynH. Cherished grandfather of Jacob and Matilda. Beloved brother of Laura (Robert) Sherlund and the late Marlene (late Paul) Griffin. Treasured uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dear friend and ex-husband of Jeanette Wroblewski. Fred was known for his athletic skills, starting with his involvement in basketball, football, and baseball at Cedarville High School. While serving in the Army, he represented both the Army and the Air Force in football and basketball competitions. His occupations were varied (including foreman at a sanitation plant, truck driver, and owner of a construction business), but what remained constant was his love of sports. He participated in Dearborn Recreation sports leagues for many years and was proud to be inducted into the Dearborn Recreation Sports Hall of Fame. Fred loved watching sports and old westerns on TV and laughing with his grandchildren. He also was a member of community organizations such as the American Legion, Elks Club, and Moose Lodge. Cremation was handled privately.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020