Frederick W. Hoffman, IV
Frederick W. Hoffman was appointed the first Honorary Consul for the Federal Republic of Germany in Michigan following the 1999 closing of the Detroit consulate office. He was appointed Oct. 10, 2002, by German President Johannes Rau and signed by Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer; his exequatur was signed Jan. 22, 2003, by U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell under the presidency of George W. Bush. He served under five German Presidents: Mr. Rau, Horst Kohler, Christian Wulff, Joachim Gauck, and Frank-Walter Steinmeier; under three Chancellors: Helmut Kohl, Gerhard Schroeder, and Angela Merkel; under five Ambassadors: Wolfgang Ischinger, Klaus Scharioth, Peter Ammon, Peter Wittig and Emily Haber; and under five Consuls General: Alexander Petri, Wolfgang Drautz, Onno Hueckmann, Christian Brecht, and Herbert Quelle. He served during the U.S. presidencies of Mr. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump (3), and under U.S. Secretaries of State Mr. Powell, Condoleezza Rice, Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Rex Tillerson and, Mike Pompeo (6). He retired as Honorary Consul on October 3, 2018.
As Honorary Consul, Mr. Hoffman regularly assisted hundreds of German visitors, expatriates and former citizens in their individual needs. His most recent report showed 1,800 contacts in one year, including official services, referrals and other kinds of help. He often welcomed political economic delegations to Michigan, and escorted a number of high-level Michigan delegations to Germany, including the last three state governors. He often represented Germany at civic events, speeches, interviews, parades and activities sponsored by the many local German-American organizations. He sponsored the annual Unity Day celebration, supported sister-city and student exchange groups, and financially backed a number of German-American, German language and Transatlantic interest activities.
He was an attorney, a former city and state official, a former newspaper editor and extremely active member of his community. Recognized for his 20 years of service with the automaker Chrysler (including service during the entire Daimler and Chrysler fusion), he managed Michigan's auto rescue efforts as assistant to the Governor in 2009-10. Prior to joining Chrysler, he served in the local newspaper business, as deputy mayor of his hometown, Dearborn, Michigan, and as Michigan Department of Commerce director of auto and steel matters. Following his corporate retirement and service under the Governor, he served Of Consul with the highly respected 128-year old Clark Hill law firm, as part-time director of strategic relationships for the University of Michigan-Dearborn, secretary-treasurer of the Wayne County Building Authority, and Governor-appointed representative on the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority.
Mr. Hoffman earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan-Dearborn and his law degree from Michigan State University. He had advanced business studies at INSEAD University and the National Development Finance Council.
Recognized in 2015 with the "Detroit Free Press" Shining Light award for being an "unsung hero" for his work in economic development, particularly the domestic auto rescue, Mr. Hoffman had been honored with numerous other accolades including local "man of the year," state "outstanding young man" and a national award for the best local newspaper column in the country. In June of 2009, he was presented with the prestigious Bundesverdienstkreuz for his service to the German-American community in Michigan.
A proud son of German ancestors who first came to Michigan in 1846 from Herzogenaurach (Hubinger), Crailsheim (Voelker) and Magdeburg (Hoffman), became involved in German-American activities even before the Daimler corporate linkage in 1995, Mr. Hoffman served as an officer of the German American Chamber of Commerce Michigan Chapter, and as a board member of GACC of the Midwest. He was also a member of the German American Heritage Foundation, the German American Hall of Fame, Welcoming Michigan, the Metropolitan Affairs Coalition and the Michigan Consular Corps, which he served as program director.
Mr. Hoffman was known for his many professional and community activities, including these notable items: Admitted to practice law before the U.S. Supreme Court (2007), Elected twice as delegate to the Democratic National Convention (1980, 2012), Served 25 years as president of local corporation providing housing to disabled adults, Elected as Michigan governor of Civitan International, a major service organization (1976), Chaired Daimler's global committee on Government Affairs ethics, Chaired the Michigan Manufacturers Association Government Affairs Committee and the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers State Affairs Committee, Helped found and chaired Automation Alley, a key regional business group, served on the boards of Davenport University, the Rainbow Connection and the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, among others, and Established and funded public policy scholarship endowments with spouse James R. Stokes at the University of Michigan-Dearborn, Michigan State University College of Law and the Henry Ford College.
Born May 18, 1951 in Detroit, Michigan, he resided in Dearborn, Michigan with partner of 36 years (officially since 11-29-15), James R. Stokes.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019