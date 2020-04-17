Services
Frederick Walter Wisniewski

Frederick Walter Wisniewski Obituary
Frederick Walter Wisniewski

Livonia - age 85 passed away April 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia. Loving father of Linda (Dr. Robert) Goodman, the late David (Sharon), and Ronald. Proud grandfather of Michael Fisher, Matthew and Brandon. Great Papa of Elora, Corbin and Coralie Fisher. Caring brother of the late Joseph (Eleanor), the late Josephine Couchenour (the late Henry), and Edward (Shirley). Fred worked for General Motors for over 37 years. He was loved and will be missed by his family and caregivers. Once COVID-19 has been vanquished, a memorial service will be held to celebrate Fred's life. Arrangements entrusted to Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made to , 25200 Telegraph Road Suite 100, Southfield Michigan 48033. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -