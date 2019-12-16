Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for Frieda Faigin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frieda Faigin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frieda Faigin Obituary
Frieda Faigin

Southfield - FRIEDA FAIGIN, 95, of Southfield, Michigan and Seattle, Washington, died on Friday, December 13.

She is survived by her son, Gary Faigin and daughter-in-law, Pamela Belyea, their adult children Sarah Faigin and Benjamin Faigin, and her great-grandson, Nathaniel Henry Mondello, all of Seattle; her son-in-law Michael Barden and her oldest granddaughter, Dorah Barden, of Vancouver BC.

Frieda was the loving wife of the late Henry Faigin for 49 years; the loving mother of the late Sybil Faigin of Vancouver BC; the younger sister of the late Miriam Feldman and the dear friend of the late Tom Tannis. Throughout her lifetime, Frieda continued to be close to her surviving first cousins, Florence (Flossie) Citeral (Detroit); Delores (Lollie) Bennish (Chicago) and, Larry Gussin (Seattle) and well as her nieces, Eileen Baum, Carol Seligson and Susan Katz and her nephew, Jerome Katz, who live in the Detroit area.

Frieda was active, like her mother Dora, in activities in support of Israel, such as Na'Amar and Hadassah. With her husband, they were active members of the Labor Zionist Movement for many years. She visited Israel on three occasions. She was also an active Democrat; with her husband, they hosted fundraisers for Congresswoman Martha Griffiths in their home.

Frieda was well-known to her friends and family for her spunk and spirit, which kept her active and involved well and into her 90s.

SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 3:00 P.M. TUESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE CHAPEL AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK WITH INTERMENT TO FOLLOW. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frieda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -