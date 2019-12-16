|
Frieda Faigin
Southfield - FRIEDA FAIGIN, 95, of Southfield, Michigan and Seattle, Washington, died on Friday, December 13.
She is survived by her son, Gary Faigin and daughter-in-law, Pamela Belyea, their adult children Sarah Faigin and Benjamin Faigin, and her great-grandson, Nathaniel Henry Mondello, all of Seattle; her son-in-law Michael Barden and her oldest granddaughter, Dorah Barden, of Vancouver BC.
Frieda was the loving wife of the late Henry Faigin for 49 years; the loving mother of the late Sybil Faigin of Vancouver BC; the younger sister of the late Miriam Feldman and the dear friend of the late Tom Tannis. Throughout her lifetime, Frieda continued to be close to her surviving first cousins, Florence (Flossie) Citeral (Detroit); Delores (Lollie) Bennish (Chicago) and, Larry Gussin (Seattle) and well as her nieces, Eileen Baum, Carol Seligson and Susan Katz and her nephew, Jerome Katz, who live in the Detroit area.
Frieda was active, like her mother Dora, in activities in support of Israel, such as Na'Amar and Hadassah. With her husband, they were active members of the Labor Zionist Movement for many years. She visited Israel on three occasions. She was also an active Democrat; with her husband, they hosted fundraisers for Congresswoman Martha Griffiths in their home.
Frieda was well-known to her friends and family for her spunk and spirit, which kept her active and involved well and into her 90s.
SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 3:00 P.M. TUESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE CHAPEL AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK WITH INTERMENT TO FOLLOW. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019