G. Kenneth (Ken) Oxley

G. Kenneth (Ken) Oxley Obituary
G. Kenneth (Ken) Oxley

- - on March 18, 2020 at age 82. Beloved husband of Ginger; loving father of Kathy DeLano (Pete) of Beverly Hills, MI, Renie Oxley of Los Angeles, CA and Patty Plunkett (David) of Birmingham, MI; loving grandfather of Rose and Grace DeLano, Nicky and Lizzie Plunkett. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
