Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
(248) 348-1233
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
Funeral service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
4:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
Gabriella Serentha Obituary
Gabriella Serentha

Northville Twp. - May 9, 2019 at the age of 95. Loving sister of Alice Dorigo and the late Grace DeAngelis. Dear Aunt of Denise (Bob) Dorigo Jones, Jack (Michelle) Dorigo, Charlene (the late Chuck) Fairleigh, Jimmy DeAngelis and Carolyn De Angelis. Also survived by many great nieces and great nephews. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, Sunday 3-6 pm. Prayer service at 4 pm. Private burial at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019
