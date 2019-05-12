|
Gabriella Serentha
Northville Twp. - May 9, 2019 at the age of 95. Loving sister of Alice Dorigo and the late Grace DeAngelis. Dear Aunt of Denise (Bob) Dorigo Jones, Jack (Michelle) Dorigo, Charlene (the late Chuck) Fairleigh, Jimmy DeAngelis and Carolyn De Angelis. Also survived by many great nieces and great nephews. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, Sunday 3-6 pm. Prayer service at 4 pm. Private burial at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019