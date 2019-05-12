Services
Harrison Twp - Gabrielle Josephine (nee Ranger) born March 10,1922 in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, Died May 5, 2019 at her home in Harrison Twp.,Mi. Age 97.Wife of the late Louis M., Mother of Bridget (Ralph) Lowe , Pierre (Mary), the late Steven, Andrea (Ron) Federoff, the late Jacque(Margo), Gabrielle (Walter) Moorman, Nicolette (Allen) LaDuke. Loving Grandmother of 15, GreatGrandmother of 23.

Cremation has taken place. Please visit the online guestbook at www.cremationmichgan.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019
