Gabrielle Marie Dooley died January 19, 2020 in Novi, Michigan surrounded by her loving family. She was 91 years old. Gabrielle (Gay) was the beloved wife of John A. Dooley, the cherished sister of Michael DePirro (Jo-Ann) and Barbara (Arnold Fishon) and the loving mother of 7: Maureen (Paul Miller), Malcolm, Jr (Mickey), Michael (Denise), Thomas (Kathleen), Mary Gay (William Morden), Teresa, and Stephen (Patricia). She was "Gramma Gay" to 13 adoring grandchildren: Denise Dooley, Claire Dooley (Kristian), Andrew Dooley (Rachel), Bridget Dooley, Elayna Dooley (Sharif), Michael Dooley Jr, Thomas Dooley Jr., William Morden (Sheryl), Marie Connolly (Jonathan), Matthew Morden (Jennifer), Austin Charles Smith, Courtney Morelock, and Preston Dooley. Nine great grandchildren (Emily, Billy and Noah Morden; Jack, Hudson, Graham, and Elle Connolly and Aden and Aria Mukhashen). She was loved by her husband John's seven children and their families. Gabrielle was preceded in death by her childrens' father, her first husband Malcolm W. Dooley, Sr., and their son Malcolm, Jr. Family will receive friends Wednesday (Today), from 2-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Thursday, 11am at Gesu Catholic Church, 17180 Oak Dr., Detroit. Visitation at church begins at 10am. In lieu of flowers memorial tributes can be made to Gesu Catholic School, 17139 Oak Dr., Detroit, MI 48221. www.gesuschool.udmercy.edu
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020