- - Mattias, Gaetano Tom, age 80, passed away Feb. 22, 2019. Loving husband of Nancy (Bomer) Mattias; father of Lisa (Kevin) Bodin, Guy, Vincent (Molly) Mattias; grandfather of Rachel and Dana. Visitation Wed. Feb. 27 from 2-8PM, Rosary 6PM, Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. Mass Thurs. at 11AM, gathering 10AM, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Brighton, MI. Message of comfort 877.231.7900 or guestbook at borekjennings.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019