Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Brighton, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Brighton, MI
View Map
- - Mattias, Gaetano Tom, age 80, passed away Feb. 22, 2019. Loving husband of Nancy (Bomer) Mattias; father of Lisa (Kevin) Bodin, Guy, Vincent (Molly) Mattias; grandfather of Rachel and Dana. Visitation Wed. Feb. 27 from 2-8PM, Rosary 6PM, Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. Mass Thurs. at 11AM, gathering 10AM, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Brighton, MI. Message of comfort 877.231.7900 or guestbook at borekjennings.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019
