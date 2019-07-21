|
Gail Anne Etheridge
Lincoln Park - Gail Anne Etheridge, age 82, of Lincoln Park passed away on July 17, 2019.
She is survived by her nephews and nieces, Gerald (Ann Marie) Jarvis, Brian (Lisa) Jarvis, Michael (Sue) Jarvis, Donna (John) Mazurek, Pamela (Daniel) Durst and Anne Jarvis, and many great and great - great nieces and nephews.
Memorial Gathering, Sunday, July 21, 2019, 1:30 PM until time of Memorial Service 3:30 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes - Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019