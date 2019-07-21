Services
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
(734) 692-1515
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:30 PM
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Etheridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Anne Etheridge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Anne Etheridge Obituary
Gail Anne Etheridge

Lincoln Park - Gail Anne Etheridge, age 82, of Lincoln Park passed away on July 17, 2019.

She is survived by her nephews and nieces, Gerald (Ann Marie) Jarvis, Brian (Lisa) Jarvis, Michael (Sue) Jarvis, Donna (John) Mazurek, Pamela (Daniel) Durst and Anne Jarvis, and many great and great - great nieces and nephews.

Memorial Gathering, Sunday, July 21, 2019, 1:30 PM until time of Memorial Service 3:30 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes - Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown.

www.molnarfuneral home.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
Download Now