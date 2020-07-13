Gail Cartier Cyccone
Waterford - 89, formerly of Farmington, entered eternal life July 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis; dear sister of Michaelene "Mickey" (Joe) Kamenar. Visitation Thursday, July 16, 3-8 pm, with 7 pm prayers, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds. just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Friday, July 17, 10:00 am (in state 9:30 am) Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd., Farmington. Entombment Glen Eden, Livonia. heeney-sundquist.com