Gail Pebbles
Gail Pebbles

Livonia - Gail Pebbles of Livonia, age 85, passed away on July 27th, 2020.

Gail was a woman ahead of her time. She had five children, and was employed at WXYZ Detroit for 45 years. She worked in programming, was the producer of Rita Bell Prize Movie, and co-producer of the morning shows (including Kelly and Company). Before she retired, she became Assistant to the General Manager. Outside of her work she enjoyed going camping, playing card games, and spending time at the casino.

She leaves behind her children: Karen (Steve) Wilmoth, Ken (Lorri) Pebbles, Kerry (Tammi) Pebbles, Kraig (Jill) Pebbles, and Kirk Pebbles. She was the loving Grandmother to Michael, Brian (Jennifer), Brittany, Kristin, Sara (Kenny), Rachel, Brendan, Griffen, Kirk Ryan, and Great Grandmother to Harlyn. She was also a loving Aunt to Cindy Lane.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Rena Lane, and former husband, Kenneth Pebbles.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 4th from 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Manns Family Funeral Home, 17000 Middlebelt, Livonia 48154.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Manns Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Manns Family Funeral Home
17000 Middlebelt Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 425-1800
